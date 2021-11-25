Kadarius Toney misses Thursday's practice, leaving Sunday's status in question

Kadarius Toney in helmet and white jersey close shot

Kadarius Toney has had some electrifying moments on the field, but the injury bug has caught him once again.

The rookie receiver missed the Giants' Thanksgiving Day practice with a quad injury, which is not a good sign for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toney has had small nagging injuries here and there, and missed Big Blue's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams the week prior.



Sterling Shepard also did not practice, as he continues to deal with a quad injury. Shepard has already missed five games this year with that injury, as well as a hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the year.

Tight ends Kaden Smith (knee) and Kyle Rudolph (ankle) did not practice, either.