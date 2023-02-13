Kadarius Toney makes huge plays as Chiefs take lead in Super Bowl 57
The Kansas City Chiefs took their first lead of Super Bowl 57 in the fourth quarter on Sunday at State Farm Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 28-27 lead was technically the result of Harrison Butker kicking a PAT after Patrick Mahomes found Kadarius Toney with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 12:04 left.
TIE GAME. HERE WE GO.
📺: #SBLVII on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/kibzBw5WYe
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
The drive took 9 plays and covered 75 yards. Mahomes went to JuJu Smith-Schuster throughout the march and the former Steeler kept making key receptions.
Mahomes had 161 yards and 2 TD passes to that point of the contest and the Chiefs had themselves a one-point advantage with plenty of time left.
Toney came to KC during the season in a trade with the New York Giants, who had made the former Florida star a first-round pick only to be a big disappointment for Big Blue.
This marked the first time in the postseason Eagles were behind.
And Toney contributed mightily again. The Chiefs held the Eagles to a 3-and-out and Toney received a punt.
He took it back 65 yards for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.
Toney was finally stopped at the Philly 5.
KADARIUS TONEY TAKES IT DOWN TO THE 5 YARD LINE.
THIS GAME. 🔥🔥🔥
📺: #SBLVII on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/bFMl6VQPUA
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
How did Toney break out of this?!
📺: #SBLVII on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/2TmFv8bedw
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
The punt return set up Mahomes’ third TD pass of the game, this one to Skyy Moore. It was a similar play to the Toney touchdown just to the other side of the field.
The @Chiefs climb all the way back! INCREDIBLE.
📺: #SBLVII on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/XtvvOEEKJE
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
A team that hadn’t trailed all postseason was suddenly down by 8, 35-27.