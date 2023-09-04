Kadarius Toney, L'Jarius Sneed limited in Chiefs practice

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said this weekend that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is "good to go" for Thursday night's game against the Lions after recovering from a knee injury and the team is making sure that status doesn't change because Toney does too much in practice.

Toney is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's initial injury report of the 2023 season. That will likely remain the case for the next two days as the Chiefs work to ensure that he will be part of the team's bid to open the season with a win.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, wide receiver Richie James, and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton were also limited participants due to knee injuries. Sneed missed much of this summer's work, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sounded optimistic on Monday about having him on the field.

Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (pec), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), and defensive end BJ Thompson (hamstring) were full participants.