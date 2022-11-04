It sounds like receiver Kadarius Toney will make his Kansas City debut against Tennessee on Sunday.

The Chiefs acquired Toney from the Giants while on their bye last week. But Toney has done enough that head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that the young receiver should be active in the Week Nine matchup.

“He’s done a good job. I appreciate his effort. He’s a fast learner,” Reid said. “We’ll see. We’ve got a couple things in for him, but let’s just see — see what happens.”

Asked directly if that means Toney will be active, Reid answered, “I think so, yeah. Right now, I’d tell you yes.”

Toney hasn’t played since Week Two, sidelined by a hamstring injury. He had a pair of carries for 23 yards in the Giants’ season-opening victory over the Titans. As a rookie in 2021, Toney recorded 39 catches for 420 yards.

As for injuries, Reid announced tight end Jody Fortson (quad) is out after he didn’t practice all week.

Kadarius Toney likely to make Chiefs debut on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk