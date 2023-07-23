Kadarius Toney left practice after tweaking knee

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney's first two NFL seasons have featured a number of injuries and his third training camp includes one as well.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Toney tweaked his knee early in Sunday's practice and did not participate in the rest of the session. Toney's injury came during a special teams drill and there's no word on his outlook for the coming days.

Toney joined the Chiefs in a midseason trade with the Giants last year, but only played in two regular season games after suffering a hamstring injury. He returned for the playoffs and had a key punt return and a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles.

That playmaking ability is why the Chiefs have been talking about Toney playing a big role this season, but he'll have to be healthy in order for that to happen.