Kadarius Toney, Jerick McKinnon ruled out for Chiefs-Raiders

Kadarius Toney will not be on the field when the Chiefs play the Raiders on Christmas Day.

Toney has been ruled out with a hip injury. He did not practice all week.

It's been a tough stretch for Toney, who came over to the Chiefs last year in a midseason trade. He's caught just 27 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown this season and rushed 11 times for 31 yards. In last week's win over the Patriots, Toney had another drop that resulted in an interception.

Toney is not the only offensive weapon who will be sidelined this week. Jerick McKinnon has been ruled out with his groin injury. He didn't practice all week.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) will miss a third consecutive game. While he was limited on Thursday he didn't participate on Friday or Saturday.

Receiver Mecole Hardman has also been ruled out. He was limited all week as he returns from injured reserve with a thumb issue.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is set to play after missing the last two games. He was a full participant all week and has no game status.

Tight end Travis Kelce (neck), receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring), linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen/illness), linebacker Cam Jones (illness), offensive lineman Wanya Morris (hip), safety Justin Reid (knee), guard Trey Smith (hip), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), are all off the injury report and set to play.