Kadarius Toney injury update: Giants rookie WR questionable for Week 16 at Eagles

Kadarius Toney slows down cuts 11/22/21 cropped

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable for New York's Week 16 game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a new injury report Friday revealed.

Toney -- who is listed on the status update with an oblique injury and COVID ramp up --- has not played since Nov. 22, a 30-10 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Through nine games (four starts), Toney has made 35 catches on 48 targets, going for 392 yards (11.2 average) and zero touchdowns.

Nose tackle Austin Johnson (foot), defensive back J.R. Reed (COVID ramp up) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp up) are also questionable.

Three Giants are officially out -- offensive guard Ben Bredeson (ankle), running back Gary Brightwell (neck) and wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring).

The Giants (4-10) look to snap a skid of three loss in a row when Sunday's game with the Eagles (7-7) kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m.