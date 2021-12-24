Kadarius Toney injury update: Giants rookie WR questionable for Week 16 at Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Garrett Stepien
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kadarius Toney slows down cuts 11/22/21 cropped
Kadarius Toney slows down cuts 11/22/21 cropped

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable for New York's Week 16 game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a new injury report Friday revealed.

Toney -- who is listed on the status update with an oblique injury and COVID ramp up --- has not played since Nov. 22, a 30-10 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Through nine games (four starts), Toney has made 35 catches on 48 targets, going for 392 yards (11.2 average) and zero touchdowns.

Nose tackle Austin Johnson (foot), defensive back J.R. Reed (COVID ramp up) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp up) are also questionable.

Three Giants are officially out -- offensive guard Ben Bredeson (ankle), running back Gary Brightwell (neck) and wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring).

The Giants (4-10) look to snap a skid of three loss in a row when Sunday's game with the Eagles (7-7) kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Kadarius Toney among Giants removed from COVID list

    Kadarius Toney was among the players who returned from the Giants' Reserve/COVID list on Thursday.

  • 4 takeaways from 49ers’ stumble in Tennessee

    4 takeaways from the #49ers' Thursday night stumble in Tennessee

  • Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Austin Johnson questionable vs. Eagles

    New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney and DL Austin Johnson are questionable against the Philadelphia Eagles. Three others have been ruled out.

  • Daniel Jones sounds confident about his Giants future

    Daniel Jones sounds like a guy who knows he'll be back under center for the New York Giants in 2022.

  • Why injuries, COVID-19, Pro Bowl snubs haven't slowed Eagles' prolific rushing attack

    The Eagles' rushing attack has accomplished something that hasn't been done in the NFL since 1985.

  • Eagles injury report: Jordan Mailata, Miles Sanders good to go vs. Giants

    Some good injury news: The Eagles expect to have Jordan Mailata and Miles Sanders vs. the Giants. By Dave Zangaro

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block Jan. 6 committee access to his records

    Trump asks Supreme Court to block Jan. 6 committee access to his records

  • Bengals place receiver Mike Thomas on COVID-19 reserve list

    The Bengals placed receiver Mike Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday. He joins cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Awuzie went on the list Dec. 16. Thomas’ placement on the list leaves the Bengals with five receivers on their active roster, with Trenton Irwin now likely seeing Thomas’ special [more]

  • Week 16 Rooting Guide: Best playoff outcomes for Eagles fans with 3 games to play

    Week 16 #NFL Rooting Guide: Best playoff outcomes for #Eagles fans with 3 games to play #Saints #49ers #WashingtonFootball #Vikings

  • Hurts, Eagles ready for Giants on quick turnaround

    Jalen Hurts had little time to appreciate a stellar performance before shifting his focus to the next game. Hurts returned from an ankle injury to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 27-17 victory over Washington on Tuesday night in a game that was pushed back two days due for COVID-19 issues. After going 20 for 26 for 296 yards with one touchdown pass and two TDs rushes, Hurts and his teammates already had their minds on facing the New York Giants (4-10) on Sunday.

  • Pat Freiermuth out for Sunday’s game against Kansas City

    If the Steelers are going to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll have to do it without one of their key offensive weapons. Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has been ruled out with a concussion suffered during last week’s victory over the Titans. Freiermuth was unable to practice all week. He’s recorded 49 catches for [more]

  • Tyler Huntley out of practice, but is still expected to start Sunday

    The Ravens have been practicing without Lamar Jackson this week and Friday saw their backup quarterback land on the injury report as well. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tyler Huntley did not practice with the team. Rapoport reports that a non-COVID illness was the reason for Huntley’s absence from the practice field. Rapoport’s [more]

  • What does Ian Book’s first NFL offseason forecast for his first pro start?

    What does Ian Book's first NFL offseason forecast for his first pro start?, via @MaddyHudak_94:

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    South Africans without symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer need to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, the government announced on Friday, saying developments around the virus justified a shift from containment measures towards mitigation. The country has led the continent in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as vaccinations, and its experience has been closely watched around the world after it was among the first countries to identify the more transmissible Omicron variant. Australia on Friday narrowed the wait time for people to receive booster shots as another record jump in daily infections resulted in cancelled flights and sent Christmas travel plans into disarray.

  • Colts vs. Cardinals: NFL experts make Week 16 picks

    Here are the expert picks for the Week 16 matchup between the Colts and Cardinals.

  • S.Korea's Moon pardons disgraced ex-president Park

    South Korea’s president pardoned disgraced former leader Park Geun-hye on Friday, according to the country’s Justice Minister."We've included former President Park Geun-hye and former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook to the list to overcome unfortunate past history, realize people's unity and provide a chance to take a new step forward to the future."Park was South Korea’s first elected leader to be thrown out of office in 2017.She was brought down after colluding with a friend to use billions of won from major companies to mostly fund a nonprofit foundation.Current President Moon Jae-in had previously pledged not to pardon her and others convicted of corruption, but opposition supporters and politicians have called for Park’s pardon ahead of the March presidential election, which is neck and neck in recent polls.Regarding Friday’s pardon, Moon’s office said "I hope this would provide a chance to go beyond differences in thoughts and pros and cons, and open a new era of integration and unity.”Park's lawyer offered an apology for causing concern to the public and thanked Moon for making a difficult decision.Opposition lawmakers have said that Park has experienced health problems while in prison.

  • Kyle Shanahan visibly upset after Jimmy Garoppolo-Brandon Aiyuk incompletion

    Kyle Shanahan didn't hide his displeasure after a failed fourth-and-6 pass attempt.

  • Rex Ryan wanted Jets to draft Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu in 2013

    Rex Ryan wanted John Idzik to draft Travis Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu in 2013. but the Jets GM ignored Ryan and went with his own plan.

  • Brawl breaks out after Florida’s Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF

    Things got chippy after Florida's 29-17 loss to the Knights.

  • Browns vs Packers final injury report: JJ3, 4 Packers out

    Only one listed as out for the Browns, four for the Packers on the final injury report of the week: