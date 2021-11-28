Kadarius Toney will not play against Eagles

Kadarius Toney solo close up vs Cowboys

Kadarius Toney will miss the Giants' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with a quad injury, a source told SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano.

Toney, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, will miss his second missed game of the season - he missed Big Blue's Week 7 bout against the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury he re-aggravated against the Los Angeles Rams, having originally tweaked it against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

The Giants had already listed fellow receiver Sterling Shepard as inactive for Sunday, also with a quad injury. It's his sixth missed action of the season, having missed four games earlier this year with hamstring injuries.

Kyle Rudolph (ankle) also will not play, per Vacchiano, while the Giants listed tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) as inactive on Friday.