Kadarius Toney hops into end zone for first NFL touchdown
Kadarius Toney appears more comfortable in Kansas City than he was as a New York Giant.
The first-round flameout with Big Blue found himself wide-open and on the receiving end of a Patrick Mahomes pass Sunday as the Chiefs played host to the Jaguars.
Toney caught the ball and decided it was a good time to hop his way into the end zone for a 6-yard score.
You could say act like you have been there before … but in the NFL Toney had never been there before because this was his first TD.
Kadarius Toney hops his way in for his first career touchdown! #ChiefsKingdom @0fficialC2N
📺: #JAXvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WuzICNVJEJ pic.twitter.com/c59hXbaLwr
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022