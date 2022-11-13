Kadarius Toney hops into end zone for first NFL touchdown

Kadarius Toney appears more comfortable in Kansas City than he was as a New York Giant.

The first-round flameout with Big Blue found himself wide-open and on the receiving end of a Patrick Mahomes pass Sunday as the Chiefs played host to the Jaguars.

Toney caught the ball and decided it was a good time to hop his way into the end zone for a 6-yard score.

You could say act like you have been there before … but in the NFL Toney had never been there before because this was his first TD.

