Friday brought a hopeful development for Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney‘s chances of playing against the Chiefs on Monday night.

Toney was listed as a limited practice participant as he works his way back from an ankle injury. Toney did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and did not take part in Thursday’s practice.

Things don’t look as hopeful for running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) or wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee). Both players have missed the last two games and have been out of practice since being injured.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), safety Nate Ebner (ankle), and linebacker Carter Coughlin (ankle) were also out of practice. Tight end Evan Engram (calf), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (pec) were limited participants.

Kadarius Toney gets in limited practice Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk