Kadarius Toney: I feel like I’m right where I need to be

Playing for the Chiefs seems to agree with wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney was a first-round pick by the Giants last year, but missed a lot of time with injuries as a rookie and never found a role in new coach Brian Daboll’s offense before getting hurt again this year. That led to a trade to the Chiefs last month and Toney is now healthy and showing some of why he was so highly regarded coming out of Florida.

Toney caught two passes in his Chiefs debut and then posted four catches for 57 yards, two carries for 33 yards and his first NFL touchdown catch in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. The scoring play saw Toney hop on one foot to remain inbounds and he said after the game that he asked himself “how can I thank God any more to be here and do what I can” while he was making his way into the end zone.

“I feel like I’m right where I need to be,” Toney said, via KSHB.

Toney added that he didn’t want to throw any “salt” at the Giants, but that he feels Kansas City is a better fit for him and the early on-field results back up that feeling.

