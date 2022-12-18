The Chiefs can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Texans on Sunday and they’re expected to have wide receiver Kadarius Toney‘s help in that effort.

According to multiple reports, Toney is set to play this weekend. Toney has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he was a participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable to play on Friday.

The Chiefs acquired Toney in a trade with the Giants earlier this season and he played in three games before being injured. He had six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City has also been playing without Mecole Hardman, who is on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. He was not activated for the Texans game, but could return next weekend against the Seahawks.

Kadarius Toney is expected to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk