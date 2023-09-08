Kadarius Toney earned worst single-game PFF grade of any WR since 2018

The hits just keep coming for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney. After single-handedly tanking the team’s chances of victory against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, the beleaguered receiver earned the worst grade given to any NFL wide receiver since 2018 when Pro Football Focus broke down his performance on Friday.

Karadius Toney's PFF grade last night is the worst single-game grade given to a WR since 2018. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 8, 2023

Toney’s 29.7 PFF grade, as shocking as it is, doesn’t come close to doing justice to just how bad he was against the Lions. He could not seem to hang onto the ball, caused a pick-six on a perfectly thrown pass, and let victory slip through his arms when Patrick Mahomes targeted him on Kansas City’s final offensive drive.

The catastrophic performance that the Chiefs got out of Toney may go down as one of the worst games in franchise history from a skill position player.

With any luck, Toney will be able to do better next week when Kansas City faces the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire