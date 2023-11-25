Kadarius Toney downgraded to out for Chiefs-Raiders

Already down Jerick McKinnon and Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs will be without one more offensive weapon when they take on the Raiders tomorrow.

Kansas City announced receiver Kadarius Toney is out with ankle and hip injuries.

Toney was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury but was a full participant in all three days of practice. He initially had no game status when they were announced on Friday.

In 10 games this season, Toney has caught 22 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown. He’s also returned six punts, averaging 9.7 yards per attempt.

Hardman is out with a thumb injury and McKinnon is out with a groin injury.