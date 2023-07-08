Kadarius Toney continues Giants tirade in NSFW post

Former New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney can’t help throwing shade at his old team, even after winning a Super Bowl ring with his new team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

He recently unleashed on the Giants and their fans again on social media. (Warning: NSFW language).

Toney has words for Giants fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/rUwcNSvhfy — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) July 6, 2023

Toney is apparently bitter over how his Giants career panned out, or more appropriately, didn’t pan out. He was rarely healthy and ill-prepared while a Giant and that led to him being dealt to Kansas City in-season last year.

The Giants received two draft picks from the Chiefs in that deal and used one of them – a third-rounder – to land Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The other pick was used to select promising defensive back Tre Hawkins III in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft.

Toney, meanwhile, played a significant role for the Chiefs last season with a record-setting punt return and a touchdown catch in Kansas City’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

