There’s good news on Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters during his Tuesday press conference that the 2021 first-round pick has returned to New York’s facility and will be taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

But Judge noted that the Giants are going to take things slow with Toney as he gets back on the field for training camp.

“He’ll be in all the meetings, and he’ll be able to go out there and operate,” Judge said, via Patricia Traina of SI.com. ”Some of the meetings get us a little bit more on our feet, but in terms of practice itself, we’re not going to do anything with him on the field until we know he’s fully ready to go, and his timetable will be different.”

The Giants selected Toney with the 20th pick in the 2021 draft out of Florida. Judge also recently defended Toney after the receiver skipped voluntary OTA practices and missed practice time during minicamp, saying any issues with Toney have been “overinflated.”

Kadarius Toney will come off the COVID-19 list on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk