The Chiefs traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the middle of this season with the hope that he could rediscover the playmaking ability that led the Giants to make him a first-round pick in 2021 and Super Bowl LVII provided a stage for him to do exactly that.

Toney didn’t play a ton of snaps on offense, but caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter to put the Chiefs up for the first time all night. The Kansas City defense forced a punt on the ensuing Eagles possession and Toney returned it 65 yards to set up a Skyy Moore touchdown catch that extend Kansas City’s lead to 35-27.

It was longest punt return in NFL history and Toney expressed his gratitude to the Chiefs for bringing him to the team after the 38-35 win wrapped up on Sunday night.

“Right now, I’m just grateful man,” Toney said. “You know, thankful for the organization for really accepting me and letting me be the player I can be. . . .The environment is just life-changing. You can just only imagine the coaches and the entire organization, just the energy you feel in the building day in and day out. It’s different. It makes you want to go out there and be the best player you can be.”

The Chiefs gave up third- and sixth-round picks for Toney and it’s probably safe to say that there’s no buyer’s remorse after what he did to help them win a championship on Sunday night.

Kadarius Toney: Chiefs environment is just life-changing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk