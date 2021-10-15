Kadarius Toney on being a 'silent assassin' on the field | Giants News Conference
Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney offers his take on Sunday's upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. He has no intention of engaging in trash talk with chatty Rams DB, Jalen Ramsey, saying he is a 'silent assassin' on the field and is all about performing at his best. Toney also called the decision to start QB Daniel Jones', 'pivotal to the team's success.