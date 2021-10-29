Kadarius Toney on being 'game time decision' Monday night vs KC | Giants News Conference

Associated Press

José Urquidy went to the Houston Astros before Wednesday's World Series start and asked that “El Corrido De Mazatlán," be played as his warmup music instead of “La Casita,” the song he had been using. “It means a lot,” the 26-year-old right-hander said after striking out seven over five innings in Houston's 7-2 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at one game apiece. Looking calm and poised a night after overamped rotation-mate Framber Valdez was chased early, Urquidy gave the Astros’ bats a chance to break out for a 5-1 lead with a four-run second inning.