Kadarius Toney back with Giants after being on COVID-19 list

Kadarius Toney catches ball Giants rookie minicamp

Giants first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney is back with the team after being on the COVID-19 list, head coach Joe Judge said on Tuesday.

According to Judge, Toney is in the building at training camp but will not do anything on the field with the team until they know he's "fully ready to go."



Toney had been placed on the COVID-19 list last Thursday.

Toney -- who reported to training camp with his fellow rookies last Wednesday -- had been following league protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely while on the COVID list.

The 6-foot, 193-pound WR was selected by the Giants with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.