The Giants flew to London on Thursday to start their final preparations for Sunday’s game against the Packers and they left a number of players at home for the weekend.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will miss another game after going from limited practice participation on Wednesday to sitting out Thursday’s session. Kenny Golladay (knee) was expected to be out this week and also remained in New Jersey. Rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) did travel and could join Richie James, Darius Slayton, and David Sills in the lineup.

The Giants also have Marcus Johnson, Kalil Pimpleton, and Makai Polk on their practice squad.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) was also left behind. He played the last two games after missing the first two games of the year with the same injury.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) round out the group of players who didn’t travel.

Quarterbacks Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) did make the trip. Jones’ back-to-back practices make him the likely starter on Sunday and having Taylor make the flight suggests the Giants think he could be cleared in time to serve as Jones’ backup.

Kadarius Toney, Azeez Ojulari don’t travel with Giants; Tyrod Taylor makes trip originally appeared on Pro Football Talk