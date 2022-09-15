Wide receiver Kadarius Toney‘s limited playing time was a topic of conversation after the Giants’ Week One win over the Titans and a development on Thursday may make it hard for him to match the seven snaps he played last weekend.

Toney was added to the Giants’ injury report on Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. Toney missed time this summer with a leg injury, but he was not on the injury report before last Sunday’s game.

Edge rushers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) remained limited. Both players sat out the win in Tennessee.

Center Jon Feliciano (lower leg) and safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were also listed as limited. Offensive lineman Devery Hamilton (illness), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring), corenerback Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice at all.

Kadarius Toney added to injury report as a limited participant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk