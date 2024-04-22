Kacee Reid announces retirement as Lansing Catholic girls basketball coach

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The last high school basketball team in the Greater Lansing area to win a state championship was the Lansing Catholic girls, who won the Division 2 crown in 2023.

A little over a year later, the Cougars will be seeking a new leader.

On Monday, head coach Kacee Reid announced her retirement as varsity girls’ basketball coach, a role she served for 11 seasons.

“Kacee has been an integral part of our school community for many years, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship, leadership, and dedication, and we look forward to her continued engagement in the LCHS family as a parent and friend,” school president Dominic Iocco said in a press release Monday. “Her contributions to our basketball program and the positive influence she has had on our students will be remembered and cherished for years to come.”

With Reid leading the way, Lansing Catholic won the first-ever 6 Sports Team of the Year award in 2023 because of their state championship.

