KABC Released Their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams

chaz wright
·1 min read

JOPLIN, MO — The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches released their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams and we had quite a few players receive the honors.

KABC Class 2-1A All-State Selections —

Infielder– Senior Cooper Simmons (St. Mary’s-Colgan) — 1st Team

Pitcher– Senior Kysen Bennett (St. Mary’s-Colgan) — 1st Team

Outfielder– Senior Gus Keller (St. Mary’s-Colgan) — 1st Team

Outfielder– Junior Spencer Wade (Northeast-Arma) — 2nd Team

Pitcher– Senior Jonah Sparks (Northeast Arma) — Honorable Mention

KABC Class 3A All-State Selections —

Outfielder– Senior Sam Hull (Humboldt) — 1st Team

Pitcher– Senior Noah Harper (Riverton) — 2nd Team

Infielder– Senior Payton Gaines (Baxter Springs) — Honorable Mention

KABC Class 4A All-State Selections —

Pitcher– Junior Dub Chipman (Fort Scott) — 1st Team

First Base– Senior Lars Koester (Chanute) — 1st Team

Infielder– Senior Rhett Smith (Chanute) — 1st Team

Outfielder– Senior Hudson Baker (Labette County) — 2nd Team

Outfielder– Senior Spencer Goldston (Fort Scott) — 2nd Team

Pitcher– Senior Rhett Smith (Chanute) — Honorable Mention

Utility– Senior Rocco Loffredo (Fort Scott) — Honorable Mention

Designated Hitter– Sophomore Kris Harding (Chanute) — Honorable Mention

