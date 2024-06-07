KABC Released Their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams
JOPLIN, MO — The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches released their 2024 All-State Baseball Teams and we had quite a few players receive the honors.
KABC Class 2-1A All-State Selections —
Infielder– Senior Cooper Simmons (St. Mary’s-Colgan) — 1st Team
Pitcher– Senior Kysen Bennett (St. Mary’s-Colgan) — 1st Team
Outfielder– Senior Gus Keller (St. Mary’s-Colgan) — 1st Team
Outfielder– Junior Spencer Wade (Northeast-Arma) — 2nd Team
Pitcher– Senior Jonah Sparks (Northeast Arma) — Honorable Mention
KABC Class 3A All-State Selections —
Outfielder– Senior Sam Hull (Humboldt) — 1st Team
Pitcher– Senior Noah Harper (Riverton) — 2nd Team
Infielder– Senior Payton Gaines (Baxter Springs) — Honorable Mention
KABC Class 4A All-State Selections —
Pitcher– Junior Dub Chipman (Fort Scott) — 1st Team
First Base– Senior Lars Koester (Chanute) — 1st Team
Infielder– Senior Rhett Smith (Chanute) — 1st Team
Outfielder– Senior Hudson Baker (Labette County) — 2nd Team
Outfielder– Senior Spencer Goldston (Fort Scott) — 2nd Team
Pitcher– Senior Rhett Smith (Chanute) — Honorable Mention
Utility– Senior Rocco Loffredo (Fort Scott) — Honorable Mention
Designated Hitter– Sophomore Kris Harding (Chanute) — Honorable Mention
