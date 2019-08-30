Vikings' trade for kicker Kaare Vedvik already in shaky territory

Kicker Kaare Vedvik was 11-of-12 on preseason kicks with multiple makes from more than 50 yards out. He was part of the Baltimore Ravens kicking machine that had produced, among others, Justin Tucker and Wil Lutz. He looked like a major trade chip for an always kicker-needy NFL.

And then he joined the Minnesota Vikings.

Kaare Vedvik’s rough start for Vikings

Vedvik carried a rough start with his new team into a second preseason game on Thursday, missing a 37-yarder to make himself 0-for-3 with Minnesota. He would later make a 27-yarder, but that’s hardly a sign that all is well.

The Norwegian kicker also had misses from 43 and 54 yards against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Considering the Vikings gave up a fifth-round pick for their new kicker, a high price for a kicker these days, Vedvik struggling out of the gate is a disheartening development with only a week before the start of the regular season.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expressed disbelief after Vedvik’s two misses against the Cardinals, per the Star Tribune.

“I honestly don’t know,” Zimmer said. “Since we brought Vedvik in, Wile has been punting good and Bailey has been kicking good. Then Vedvik goes out there and misses field goals, so I don’t know. I’m at a loss on that.”

On the bright side for the Vikings, Vedvik can also punt and the team still has veteran Dan Bailey around in case they decide they can’t trust Vedvik with field goals once the regular season begins. Zimmer even noted that Bailey has improved since a shaky training camp.

Unfortunately, giving up a fifth-rounder simply to motivate your incumbent kicker is still a less-than-ideal use of resources. Especially when the team is a year removed from picking up failed kicker Daniel Carlson with... a fifth-round pick.

