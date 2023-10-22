Kaapo Kakko with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Kaapo Kakko (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/21/2023
Kaapo Kakko (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/21/2023
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
The Phillies are up 3-2 and headed home to Philly with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in Game 6 on Monday.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
García, Dusty Baker and two other players were also fined for the incident.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Verstappen led all 19 laps of the race.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. USC game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
The rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was always going to be explosive.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
The road team has won the first four games in the series.
Wembanyama finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five blocks.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
The Hornets' rookie admitted that he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
Adams avoided a fine earlier this month after he was seen yelling at an independent concussion doctor while being pulled from an Oct. 2 game.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!