Cornerback K'Waun Williams heard from other teams and spent some time with the Chiefs, but he’ll be heading back to the 49ers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams will sign a one-year deal to remain with the team that he’s been with for the last four seasons.

Williams took a visit with the Chiefs this week and there was word of interest from the Jets, who hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach, but no offer was enough to dislodge him from the Niners.

Williams had 22 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in eight games last season. He has 172 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his entire time with the team.

K’Waun Williams will re-sign with the 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk