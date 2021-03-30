K’Waun Williams: One more year with 49ers too intriguing to pass up

Cornerback K'Waun Williams drew interest on the open market, but decided there was no place like home.

Williams returned to the 49ers on a one-year deal after hearing from the Jets, who are coached by former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and the Chiefs. Williams joins cornerback Jason Verrett, cornerback Dontae Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and safety Jaquiski Tartt in returning to the secondary and said on Tuesday that the allure of another run with his teammates was too much to resist.

“All the deals were pretty similar, at the time,” Williams said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I just chose the Niners. I couldn’t deny playing with some of my teammates, you know what I mean? In our secondary, we’ve got Jimmie [Ward], Jaquiski, we’ve got Jason, all those guys. Just being able to play one more year with those guys was just too intriguing to me.”

Left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and defensive lineman D.J. Jones are some of the others 49ers back and General Manager John Lynch cited those returns as part of the impetus for the team’s decision to trade for to the third overall pick in the draft last week.

