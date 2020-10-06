K’Waun Williams could be back in three weeks after knee sprain

The hits keep coming for the 49ers, though this news isn’t as bad as it could have been.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams has a sprained ACL, but doesn’t need surgery and could be back in as little as three weeks.

That suggests a trip to the short-term injured reserve list could be in his future.

Williams played through the injury Sunday night against the Eagles.

Cornerback Richard Sherman is eligible to return from his stint on IR after his Week One calf injury, though it’s unclear if he’s ready to return.

