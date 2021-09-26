K’Vaughan Pope issues statement after being released from Ohio State football team

A bizarre and mysterious scene broke out during Ohio State’s dominating win over Akron on Saturday night. Senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope got into an emotional exchange between some of the coaches and players and proceeded to run off the field and back into the OSU locker room. From there, he sent a couple of tweets during the game, one of them very angry in nature.

Of course, we don’t know what has gone on behind the scenes for Pope through his time at Ohio State, but he had apparently had enough, and the frustrations of not getting on the field as much as he would have liked must have boiled over.

Head coach Ryan Day didn’t add much color to the situation yesterday directly after the game, but he issued a statement on Sunday notifying everyone that Pope had been dismissed from the team.

To Pope’s credit, he took the news and dismissal well, issuing a statement of apology on his Twitter account that seemed sincere and contrite.

“Last night I let my emotions get the best of me,” wrote Pope. “For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being.”

Last night I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being. — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

We don’t know what the future holds for Pope, we certainly wish him well down the line in whatever path he takes. Kids make mistakes and must live up to them, but it doesn’t mean they can’t learn and come back from them even better than before.

