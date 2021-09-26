K’Vaughan Pope dismissed from Ohio State football team

You had to believe this was coming, but we have confirmation that Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the football team. The news came as a result of a statement from Ryan Day through an Ohio State spokesman.

“Senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football team,” Day said in a statement. “K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office, and we will support him with his progress toward graduation. He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester.”

Pope’s dismissal comes after he got into a heated exchange between some of the players and coaches late in the second quarter of the game against Akron Saturday. He then ran off of the field and into the OSU locker room where he angry tweeted an expletive towards the program.

Day refused to provide too many details about the incident directly after the game, but we now know that Pope has played his last snap in a scarlet and gray uniform.

If anything further comes to light about the situation revolving around the incident, we’ll bring it to you. This, in combination with Dallas Gant entering the transfer portal last week, cuts into the depth at the linebacker position, one in which Ohio State could sorely need a few players to step up.

