A-K Valley campus clippings: Duquesne standout Myers enters transfer portal

Apr. 12—Tess Myers is on the move for her final year of NCAA women's basketball eligibility.

A Lower Burrell resident and Duquesne standout the past four seasons, Myers announced Wednesday evening on X (formerly Twitter) that she will enter the transfer portal.

Myers started 32 games in her final season with the Dukes. She averaged 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game.

She scored a career-high 35 points — including a school record 11 3-pointers — in a victory over Longwood on Dec. 14 and surpassed 1,000 career points in a 66-59 victory over Davidson on Jan. 21.

Myers started 93 games in her four years at Duquesne. She made 74 3-pointers this past season, giving her 279 overall and tying her with 2019 graduate Chassidy Omogrosso for the most in program history.

Duquesne finished the 2023-24 season 21-13 overall and played in the Women's NIT, advancing to the round of 16 before losing to Purdue.

Baseball

Pitt-Greensburg: Colin Solinski (Plum) is batting .314 (27 of 86), fourth on the team through 23 games, including a doubleheader this week against Mt. Aloysius. The sophomore infielder and pitcher owns 10 doubles, three home runs and is second on the team with 21 RBIs. He is on an eight-game hitting streak with 12 of his 21 RBIs during that stretch.

IUP: Zach Miller (Burrell) played in 20 of the Crimson Hawks' first 25 games and owns a .333 batting average (17 of 51), third on the team. He scored 13 runs. Miller enjoyed a recent six-game hitting streak during which he hit .565 (13 for 23) and drove in five runs.

Saint Vincent: Billy Perroz (Kiski Area) continues to lead the Bearcats in hitting (.383, 31 of 81) with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, a team-best 22 RBI and 13 runs through 24 games. The senior first baseman owns nine multi-hit games, with the most recent coming in a 2-for-3 effort against Chatham on Tuesday. He recorded a recent eight-game streak with at least one RBI as he totaled 11 during the stretch

Seton Hill: Matt Frazetta (Plum) has helped the Griffins to a 22-9 overall record and an 8-4 mark in the PSAC. He is batting .313 (25 of 80) with a team-best 11 doubles to go with 11 RBIs. The junior infielder owns eight multi-hit games including back-to-back 3-for-5 efforts against Ohio Dominican and Ashland in early March. He collected three doubles and three RBIs in the Ohio Dominican win.

PSU Behrend: Silvio Ionadi (Plum), a sophomore infielder with the Lions, is batting .464 (13 of 28) in April with eight RBIs. He tripled twice, drove in four and scored three times in a 22-2 rout of Alfred on April 9. In 18 games overall, Ionadi owns a .431 average (25 of 58), third on the team. He leads the team with nine stolen bases.

Softball

IUP: Jess Cekada (Highlands), a sophomore infielder/outfielder for the Crimson Hawks, hit a bases-clearing double Wednesday in a 12-0, Game 1 victory over Pitt-Johnstown. In Game 2, a 12-11 loss, she went 1 for 3 with an RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored. Through 32 games, she is batting .267 with 18 RBIs, nine doubles, three homers and 18 runs.

Edinboro: Elizabeth Clark (Burrell) ranks second on the team in batting (.378, 14 for 37) over 15 games with 11 starts. The junior outfielder collected five hits in eight plate appearances over a doubleheader split with IUP on March 29. She tallied three hits, including a double, and drove in a run in an 8-4 Game 1 victory.

Carlow: McKenna Pierce (Leechburg) led the team in batting at .348 (16 of 46) through the first 18 games. In Carlow's most recent three contests, she was 7 for 10 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs against Penn State Altoona and Pitt-Bradford.

Pitt-Johnstown: Tori Radvan (Freeport) leads the Mountain Cats in batting (.417) in 22 games. She collected 30 hits in 72 at-bats. In her most recent outing, a 12-11 win over IUP in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday, the senior infielder went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Overall, she has collected four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and 15 runs.

Men's golf

Saint Vincent: Brevin Urso (Fox Chapel) earned individual medalist honors at the Thiel College Invitational on April 6 to open the Bearcats' spring season. He fired an even-par 70 to win by two strokes in the 59-golfer field. Urso led the Bearcats to a runner-up finish in the 12-team event. On Monday, Urso returned to the links and took sixth (80) out of 43 at the Washington & Jefferson Invitational at Southpointe Golf Club.

Track and field

Slippery Rock: Reese Skiba (Freeport) threw the discus 114 feet, 1 inch to place fifth overall at the Tim Weaver Invitational on March 30 at West Liberty. She then threw 115-7 to take 11th out of 55 in the discus at Slippery Rock's Dave Labor Invitational on April 6.

Michael Love is a TribLive reporter covering sports in the Alle-Kiski Valley and the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh. A Clearfield native and a graduate of Westminster (Pa.), he joined the Trib in 2002 after spending five years at the Clearfield Progress. He can be reached at mlove@triblive.com.