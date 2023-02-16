K-State WR Kade Warner found inspiration in Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII performance

The 2022 NFL season is officially in the rearview and teams will soon begin reloading for the new year. An essential part of the offseason is the build-up to the 2023 NFL draft as hundreds of the top collegiate prospects train for the opportunity to impress team scouts in hopes of being selected in April.

The work is underway for 128 top prospects training with performance brand Exos at their Phoenix headquarters. The brand has a stellar track record in preparing top NFL stars through the draft process, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas State WR Kade Warner is one of the talented prospects focused on the dream of playing in the NFL. He has a great example to follow in his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Kurt Warner, who recently invited his son to take in the festivities at Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. recently sat down with the Kansas State receiver to discuss his thoughts on the Super Bowl after attending the game.

“Yeah, I was lucky enough to be there,” said Warner. “My dad works for the network. So, he was able to give me, my brother, and Grandpa’s tickets and stuff. And so, like, you have to be there and witness a great game.”

Warner spent his last two eligible years starring as a receiver for the Wildcats after spending his first three collegiate years at Nebraska. He explained how attending the game, he didn’t view it as a regular fan and focused on being in the game himself, eventually.

“100 percent, you know, and the game was super exciting, but the entire time I don’t watch it like a fan, if that makes sense,” said Warner. “Like people are actually screaming, yelling, and cheering, don’t get me wrong. I’m cheering whenever the Chiefs are scoring; I’m excited. I’m a Chiefs fan. But I’m just watching it as kind of a player just being like, man. Even my family was being like, ‘This could be you in a year.’

“I mean, like just that mentality of like this is my next step. I feel like I belong when I’m at those games and stuff. I know it sounds crazy to say and everything, but it just feels like that’s where I want to be and that’s where I’m going to be, and so it was exciting to go to, especially during this process and see, you know how close I am to that goal I’ve had my entire life.”

Seeing the Chiefs, with 11 rookies on the roster, climb the mountaintop provided a new goal for Warner. He followed up his comments with his expectations if he had the chance to play in Kansas City or with any of the other 31 NFL teams.

“Yeah, I mean, I think I can fit into really any offense in the league,” said Warner. “But let’s say the Chiefs offense, though, the way they are a little bit of a run and gun, they spread people out, and they and they have Mahomes’ arm to really attack deep. I think (in) any offense, I’m able to go out there and do my best in the short, medium, and deep passing game and go out there and find holes in the zone and beat man and do everything offense needs me to do if that offense has a role for me. So I would love to be on the Chiefs. I’d love to be on any team. I’m just blessed to be here in this process, and I’m blessed at every opportunity.”

Warner was a standout during his time at Kansas State and believes a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine could land him a spot on a roster. Whether that’s as a draft pick or working his way up a roster as an undrafted free agent, his recent experience at the Super Bowl has added a new level of inspiration that should catapult his NFL career.

