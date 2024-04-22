K-State women’s basketball gets commitment from AAC Player of the Year

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An already impressive roster for K-State women’s basketball is adding a major scoring weapon.

On Sunday, 6-foot-1 forward Temira Poindexter committed to Kansas State. The rising senior will play her last year of college hoops in Manhattan after spending three seasons with Tulsa.

As a junior, Poindexter won Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference, averaging 21 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She scored 16 points per game as a sophomore and 12 as a freshman.

Poindexter, a native of Sapula, Oklahoma, played in 93 games for the Golden Hurricane.

Wildcat fans will have high hopes for the front court which will feature the Tulsa transfer and All-American Ayoka Lee, who plans to return for a seventh season.

