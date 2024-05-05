K-State wins Sunflower Showdown baseball series

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – For the third-straight spring, the Sunflower Showdown baseball series went the way of the Wildcats.

K-State beat KU 4-2 on Sunday to win the series, taking two of three. The victory came thanks to a two-run single from freshman Nick English in the seventh inning. The ‘Cats have now won eight of the last nine meetings against their in-state Big 12 rival.

Tyson Neighbors got the save while Blake Dean earned the win with 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

K-State improves to 28-19 with the win, while the Jayhawks’ overall record falls to 27-17. K-State is now 12-12 in Big 12 play, compared to KU’s 13-11.

K-State won the first game of the series, 3-2, on Friday. Kansas won 4-0 on Saturday.

