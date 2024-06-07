K-State Wildcats vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Super Regional baseball preview and TV info

The Kansas State baseball team will continue its march through the NCAA Tournament when the Wildcats head to Virginia and play a best-of-three series against the No. 12 Cavaliers this weekend in Charlottesville.

A trip to Omaha for the College World Series awaits the winner.

Here’s everything you need to know before first pitch on Friday:

When: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday (if necessary)

Where: Davenport Field at Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, Va.)

TV: ESPNU

Betting odds for Game 1: Virginia -315, Kansas State +230

Betting odds to win series: Virginia -230, Kansas State +185

About No. 12 Virginia (44-15)

The Cavaliers were one of the best teams in college baseball this season, as evidenced by the fact that they received a national seed and hosted a NCAA Regional last weekend. They won more than 40 games thanks to an offense that never lets up.

Virginia boasts 12 different hitters with a batting over .300. Six of them are higher than .350 and another two are above .400. Casey Saucke is perhaps their best all-around hitter, as he has 82 hits and 13 home runs this season. But several of his teammates, including Henry Ford and Jacob Ference and Harrison Didawick, can hit for power. You need offense to beat this team.

Evan Blanco figures to get the start on Friday. He has a 7-3 record on the season with a 3.57 ERA.

About Kansas State (35-24)

The Wildcats are on their way to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history. They can advance to the College World Series for the first time with two wins this weekend.

K-State got to this point thanks to some impressive play at the Fayetteville Regional in Arkansas last weekend. Pete Hughes guided his team to victories over Louisiana Tech, Arkansas and Southeast Missouri State. The Bat Cats got red hot at the plate and never let up, scoring a grand total of 33 runs on 35 hits. Seven of those hits were home runs.

Kaelen Culpepper had the hottest bat of all, as he hit for the cycle against Louisiana Tech and blasted a three-run homer against Arkansas. The Wildcats will lean on Owen Boerema, Jackson Wentworth and Ty Ruhl as pitchers this weekend. It will be interesting to see how many innings closer Tyson Neighbors pitches out of the bullpen.