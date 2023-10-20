K-State trying to remain in Big 12 title hunt in championship game rematch with TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State will be trying to remain in the Big 12 title hunt when it plays TCU on Saturday in a rematch of their conference championship game last year.

The Wildcats are coming off a win over Texas Tech in which freshman quarterback Avery Johnson ran for a school record-tying five touchdowns.

It was a nice bounce back after the Wildcats lost the previous week at Oklahoma State. The Horned Frogs also bounced back from consecutive Big 12 losses to blow out BYU. Freshman quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start against the Cougars.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas State bounced back from an ugly showing at Oklahoma State to beat Texas Tech on the road last week and remain in the hunt to defend its Big 12 title. But with a loss to the Cowboys already on their resume, the Wildcats cannot afford another loss to a middle-tier team like TCU, which has already lost conference games to West Virginia and Iowa State.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU QB Josh Hoover against the Kansas State pass defense, which struggled against Oklahoma State but looked better against Texas Tech. The redshirt freshman threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver, in his first career start a week ago, leading the Horned Frogs to a 44-11 win over BYU. Hoover took the place of Chandler Morris, who had sprained the MCL in his left knee.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: WRs JP Richardson and Savion Williams each caught six passes and scored a touchdown last week against the Cougars. Richardson finished with 104 yards and Williams with 77, and together they were a big reason why Hoover had so much success in his first career start. The Horned Frogs had 13 different players catch a pass in the game.

Kansas State: QB Avery Johnson or Will Howard. Both could see the field, but there is also the very real chance that Johnson has taken the starting job completely from Howard, who led the Wildcats past the Horned Frogs last year but has struggled mightily this season. Johnson, one of the nation’s top dual-threat QB recruits, took over when Howard was ineffective against Texas Tech and went 8 of 9 for 77 yards while running 13 times for 90 yards and five touchdowns.

