K-State trounces TCU in Big 12 Championship rematch

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State dominated the TCU Horned-Frogs on Saturday evening in a Big 12 championship with a 41-3 win.

Quarterback Will Howard and Avery Johnson split snaps throughout the game, with each playing every other drive.

Both made appearances on the first drive of the game, with Howard getting the majority of the snaps. The Wildcats scored on that possession after a DJ Giddens two-yard touchdown run.

After forcing a TCU punt, Johnson engineered the second offensive drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown pass to Treshaun Ward.

It was an explosive first quarter for the Wildcats, emphasized by a 61-yard bomb from Howard to Giddens to take a 21-3 lead.

K-State went into the half with a 27-3 lead, setting the tone and coasting their way to a 41-3 win.

Howard finished the game 10 for 16 with 154 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson went 5 for 10 with 90 yards and a score.

Ward rushed for 89 yards on 17 carries with a receiving touchdown. Giddens added 85 yards on nine carries and two receptions for 75 yards to go with his receiving and rushing touchdown.

Jayce Brown led the receivers with four receptions for 88 yards and a score.

K-State is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 with Houston on the slate next Saturday at home at 11 a.m.

