K-State track and field coach Cliff Rovelto retiring after 32 years with Wildcats

A long and successful era is coming to an end for the Kansas State track and field teams.

Cliff Rovelto, who has spent the past 32 years as director of both cross country and track and field for the Wildcats, has announced that he will retire after the conclusion of the 2024 outdoor season.

“It has been an honor and blessing to have had the opportunity to coach at K-State for the past 36 years,” Rovelto said in a statement. “My life has truly been enriched by the relationships developed over the years with our student-athletes and members of our staff.

“Our student-athletes and staff have always represented our university in a manner in which K-Staters can be proud. We have had some teams who have experienced tremendous successes in cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field but I am even more proud of their academic performances and honors earned over the years.

“K-State is a special university and I have always been appreciative of the support that wonderful K-Staters have given our student-athletes and our program.”

Rovelto is the second-most tenured head coach in the history of K-State sports, trailing only Hall of Fame track coach Ward Haylett, who lasted 34 years.

Rovelto started his career in Manhattan in 1988 as an assistant coach and was quickly promoted to the head spot in 1992. All told, he has been with the Wildcats for 36 years.

Under his leadership, K-State was able to win five Big 12 championships. Four of them were women’s outdoor titles (2001, 2002, 2017, 2018) and there was also a women’s cross country championship in 1998. His teams have also been the runner-up at the conference championship on eight occasions.

In addition, Rovelto has overseen a track program that has produced 17 NCAA champions, while 25 student-athletes have earned national runner-up finishes and another 21 have placed third. During his tenure, the cross country and track and field programs have totaled 312 individual All-American honors and 186 conference champions.

He was best known as a coach in the high jump, where Rovelto helped K-State achieve the moniker, “High Jump U.” Former K-State high-jumper Erik Kynard won a silver medal in the men’s high jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, and his medal was later upgraded to gold in 2021 when original champion Ivan Ukhov, of Russia, was disqualified for doping.

“Coach Rovelto is one of the most respected and successful track and field coaches in the country,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said. “K-State is surrounded by phenomenal people who care deeply about this university, and no one exemplifies that any better than Coach Rovelto.

“He has poured into this program and university for almost 40 years and will leave as not only the most decorated head coach in his sport in school history, but arguably in all of K-State sports. Conference championships, NCAA champions and Olympic medalists have been consistent under his leadership, and he will be greatly missed.”