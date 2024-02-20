K-State suffers third straight defeat in road loss to Texas

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats lost their third straight game against the Texas Longhorns on Monday.

Both teams struggled offensively. K-state shot 37% while Texas shot 35%. The Wildcats also had 14 turnovers.

Texas took an 18-11 lead halfway through the first half and took a 27-22 lead into the half.

The Longhorns went on a 7-0 run to go up 40-31 early in the second half. They built a 54-42 lead with 3:01 left, their largest lead of the game.

But K-State tried to make things interesting down the stretch.

They cut the deficit to 52-56 with 36 seconds left after two Cam Carter free throws, but the Longhorns iced the game with free throws of their own en route to a 62-56 win.

Arthur Kaluma led K-State with 15 points and seven rebounds. Tylor Perry added 13 points and Carter finished with eight.

K-State drops to 15-11 overall and 5-8 in the conference. They will have a lot of work to do to improve their NCAA tournament odds.

They host BYU on Saturday at 1 p.m.

