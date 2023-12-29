K-State rumbles past N.C. State to win inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl

Kansas State scored three touchdowns in the final 11 minutes of Thursday night’s first Pop-Tarts Bowl, but only one counted.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, that final TD was enough to secure a 28-19 victory over N.C. State at Camping World Stadium.

Freshman quarterback Avery Johnson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown with 2:48 remaining to provide the final margin for K-State, and Jacob Parrish put the stamp on the victory with an interception of N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong 15 seconds later.

Avery was impressive in orchestrating K-State’s attack. He threw for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another 71 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He was poised in just his second collegiate start, and his offensive line kept the Wolfpack at bay all night. DJ Giddeson added 152 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

The game featured a pair of fake punts that accounted for much of the highlights.

On a fourth-down-and-5 play at K-State’s 29-yard line, Wildcats punter Jack Blumer called his own number, taking the snap and ducking up the middle of the field for a 30-yard gain. Giddens picked up nine yards on the next play and then Johnson hit tight end Garrett Oakley with a 28-yard pass to put the ball at the 4. Giddens finished the drive, bulling his way into the end zone thanks to the classic tush-push from his offensive line.

Armstrong was the plow up the field in the first half and K-State had no answer. Late in the second quarter, N.C. State continued to ride the quarterback’s legs. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound grad student ran for 89 yards on 13 carries in the first half, including a 31-yard touchdown run on a perfectly executed draw play for the Wolfpack’s first score, pulling them to 14-7.

The Wolfpack added a field goal just before the half to make it 21-10 at halftime.

Kansas State tested the No. 14 run defense in the country early with Giddens opening the game with three straight carries for 38 yards. The Wildcats then went to the air. On fourth and 5, Johnson hit Giddens with a short pass and the running back did the rest, going 37 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 K-State lead just 2:25 into the game.

N.C. State pulled within 21-19 when upback Trent Pennix took a short snap in punt formation and rambled 60 yards up the middle for a touchdown. The Wolfpack tried to tie the score with a 2-point conversion attempt, but K-State’s VJ Payne slammed Armstrong to the ground with a huge sack to thwart the try.