K-State RB Deuce Vaughn details two-hour meeting with Chiefs at local pro day

The 2023 NFL Draft is only a few days away, and the Kansas City Chiefs front office brass is deep into their planned selections. The depth on the roster will be examined at every position as pieces will be moved around to build another Super Bowl-contending squad in 2023.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach has experienced great success in the draft hitting on players that made immediate impacts in their rookie years. A player Veach brought in for the local pro day was Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn, who detailed his meeting with members of the franchise in a recent interview with John Kurtz of the KC Sports Network.

“There have been (talks with the Chiefs). I actually got to go out to the local pro day, as well,” said Vaughn. “(I) worked out with the running back coach (Todd Pinkston) and worked out with the special teams’ coordinator (Dave Toub). (I) felt like I did really good, and I was able to go upstairs and talk with (Chiefs offensive coordinator) Matt Nagy and talk with the running back coach and even speak to Andy Reid (for) a little bit. Just get to learn about their offense and pretty much portray myself and my football knowledge to them as well.”

Deuce Vaughn says he talked to the Chiefs for two hours after their local pro day. Full interview on @KCSportsNetwork: https://t.co/8J6FiCJDaq pic.twitter.com/fq2cx0MFzZ — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) April 24, 2023

Vaughn (5-foot-5 and 179 pounds) ranked eighth in the FBS with 1,558 rushing yards averaging 5.3 yards per attempt last season. He led the FBS with 1,936 all-purpose yards and finished 2022 scoring nine touchdowns. Vaughn earned First-Team All-American honors and Second-Team All-Big 12 Conference accolades.

“So I was up in that their film room, I was up in their office for about two hours after that workout,” Vaughn continued. “And then just the football prowess and the knowledge that they have is not only Andy Reid but Matt Nagy as well and the running back coach. Well, it was huge to even be up in there and talking about football with them. I mean, they’re geniuses on that side. You can see why they want a couple of Super Bowls and why they’re gonna win a lot for years to come.”

The Chiefs are uncertain about their running back depth, with question marks surrounding Clyde Edward-Helaire. Jerick Mckinnon’s future with the team is also in question as he remains unsigned. Isiah Pacheco, last year’s seventh-round draft pick, is expected to continue as the starter, but depth will be needed and considered during the course of the 2023 NFL draft.

