How K-State plans to keep Avery Johnson healthy in sophomore campaign

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Avery Johnson ran for seven touchdowns with just 52 carries in eight games as a true freshman.

He wound up in the end zone on more than 13% of his carries and averaged 5.7 yards per rush. A quarterback with the ability to use his legs can be thrilling, but also presents the concern of injury. K-State is tasked with keeping him healthy, a mission Matt Wells is at the forefront of.

“Knowledge of, ‘When do I slide and when do I not,'” K-State’s new quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, Matt Wells, told 27 News Johnson is developing.

He says it takes situational awareness, like being willing to take a hit for the extra yard with the game on the line on fourth down, but maybe not to turn a 15-yard gain into 17 in the first quarter.

He says it can be difficult to truly experience in practice, when defenders are given strict orders not to hit their teammate under center.

“We’re going to try to minimize those [hits] out in the running game and be smart there,” Wells said.

He adds the rising sophomore has a responsibility to get his body to a place where he can play a full season without getting hurt.

“I’m preparing for Avery Johnson to play every snap for 15 games and that’s how he has to prepare his body over the summer,” Wells said. “Gaining weight, gaining strength. You lift, you eat, you gain weight as a quarterback to get up off the ground and play another snap.”

The blockers leading the way for Johnson know their responsibility, too.

“We want DJ [Giddens] and Avery [Johnson] to do the best they can and that’s all on the O-line,” senior offensive lineman Taylor Poitier said. “It’s never a drop off when those seniors left. We’re expecting the expectation that they left for us and we’re going to keep upholding the expectation.”

