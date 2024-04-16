K-State pitcher proving its never too late for breakout performance

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – JJ Slack is proving to be a reliable bullpen arm for Kansas State after appearing in just two of the Wildcats’ first 30 games this spring.

The K-State reliever got the ball on Tuesday, April 9 against Wichita State in the third inning. His third outing of the year, at least for a moment, looked as though it wouldn’t produce more opportunities. Slack inherited a runner on first and let up a single to the first batter he faced, putting himself in a bases loaded, nobody out jam.

Slack struck out the next guy, then a bang-bang play at the plate might have been just what the graduate senior from Liberty, Texas needed to fully get his swagger back. The pitcher showed impressive athleticism off the mound to make the play but refused to take credit postgame.

“That play at home… [Raphael Pelletier] sticking the tag on the guy was unbelievable,” Slack said. “I’m a big energy guy so the involved I can get the better.”

The credit to his catcher might back-up his coach’s statement regarding his selflessness.

“JJ Slack is everyone’s favorite teammate,” head coach Pete Hughes said. “He’s one of our most unselfish guys. He hasn’t had the opportunities he’s wanted this year. You keep working at your craft, we never stop evaluating as a staff. He’s gotten better and better, it warranted a great opportunity for him… It couldn’t have gone any better for him and thankfully for our team.”

A couple injuries in the Wildcats’ bullpen, combined with an impressive recent outing in practice earned Slack the ball in Tuesday’s outing against the Shockers.

“I said to him ‘Do you feel comfortable with that?'” Hughes recalled. “He said ‘I feel great’ and I said ‘Well it’s good enough to pitch for us. We’re going to get you in there.'”

Slack’s success is a testament to pitching coach Rudy Darrow, Hughes told 27 News. It also shows Slack, in year one with the program after four seasons with Southwestern University, practices what the program preaches.

“Some people don’t get called on a ton but when they do they’re ready,” K-State redshirt junior Brady Day said. “Their heads always in the game, they’re focused, they work hard and practice their craft so came up big for us.”

Tuesday’s outing might have been just the beginning. Four scoreless innings earned him the ball again on Sunday in Norman, Oklahoma. He allowed no runs and no hits in three innings of work against the Sooners.

The mindset for Slack, after a breakout week?

“Build on it,” he said. “There’s a new ceiling every outing. There’s a new ceiling every game, so just trying to reach that ceiling, set a new ceiling and just keep getting better every day.”

K-State plays at UConn on Tuesday, April 16 and visits Northeastern on Wednesday, April 17.

