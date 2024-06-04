K-State men’s basketball to play at Wichita State next season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University Wildcats are going to play the Wichita State Univeristy Shockers in the Roundhouse next season, WSU announced Tuesday.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 21 at Koch Arena. It’s the second time the two teams will face off, with the Wildcats pulling out a victory over the Shockers last season at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City last season.

Teacher charged with KC student death

Next season’s game marks the first since 2002 that will have Kansas State in Wichita. The Shockers are 9-7 all-time against the Wildcats but are currently on a four-game losing streak to K-State.

Both Kansas State and Wichita State missed the NCAA Tournament last season. Wichita State finished with an overall record of 15-19, and Kansas State finished with an overall record of 19-15.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.