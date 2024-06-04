K-State men’s basketball lands seven-footer from transfer portal

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Jerome Tang just added some height to his front court.

Former Kentucky center Ugonna Onyenso will join K-State men’s basketball for the 2024-25 season, he shared on his Instagram account Tuesday.

Standing at 7-feet tall with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Onyenso played in 24 games as a true sophomore for the Wildcats with 14 starts in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest after missing for the first nine games of the season with a foot injury.

Onyenso declared for the NBA Draft and participated in the NBA Draft Combine this spring, before deciding on a return to college. The Nigeria native originally chose Kentucky over Kansas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State out of high school.

