K-State men’s basketball lands Michigan transfer

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Jerome Tang has his first transfer of the 2024 offseason.

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel will join K-State men’s basketball for the 2024-25 season, McDaniel announced on his social media Wednesday.

McDaniel, who just finished his sophomore season with the Wolverines, was a two-year starter that led the team in scoring (16.3 points per game) in 2023-24.

Michigan lists McDaniel as a 5-foot-11 point guard who is “Known for his play-making abilities and for being a defensive disruptor” while averaging 4.7 assists a game.

