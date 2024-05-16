K-State men’s basketball adds Samford big man

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball is adding both talent and size to its roster.

Former Samford forward Achor Achor has committed to the Wildcats, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-9, 227 pound forward spent two seasons with the Bulldogs, but started his college career at Chipola College, where he also spent two seasons. He comes to Kansas State as fifth-year senior.

Achor averaged 16.1 points on 58.6% shooting in 33 total games played in 2023-24. He also snagged 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. The Australia native played in the NCAA tournament with Samford this past season, posting 23 points and eight rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 93-89 loss to the Jayhawks.

Achor is head coach Jerome Tang’s seventh roster addition via the transfer portal this offseason, and the second this week. He joins Dug McDaniel, CJ Jones, Brendan Hausen, Baye Fall, Max Jones, and most recently, Chimobi Ikegwuruka.

