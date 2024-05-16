K-State men’s basketball adds JUCO prospect

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball is adding more talent to its roster for the upcoming season.

Chimobi Ikegwuruka, who comes from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, has signed with the ‘Cats, according to multiple reports. He started in 13 of 21 games played for the Panthers in 2023-24, averaging 19 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Ikegwuruka also shot 59.4% from the floor this past season.

247 Sports lists the newest Wildcat, who’s originally from Ireland, as a 6-foot-6, 200 pound small forward. He comes to K-State as a redshirt sophomore.

Ikegwuruka is head coach Jerome Tang’s sixth addition through the transfer portal this offseason, joining Dug McDaniel, CJ Jones, Brendan Hausen, Baye Fall, and most recently, Max Jones.

