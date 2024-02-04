K-State loses fourth straight; falls to Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State lost their fourth straight game in a 75-72 defeat against Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

K-State started fast opening the game with a 12-4 lead, but the Cowboys took the lead late in the first half after a 12-0 run.

Oklahoma State led 29-27 at halftime and led the entire second half, going up by as much as nine.

Kansas State had two attempts to tie the game in the final seconds after Jamyron Keller missed the front end of his two free throws.

Tylor Perry grabbed the offensive rebound after a Cam Carter missed three and missed at the buzzer.

Perry paced K-State with 19 points.

Carter added 17 points, five assists and three steals, Arthur Kaluma had 14 points and five rebounds and Will McNair Jr. put up 12 points off the bench.

Javon Small led OSU with 18 points.

K-State now sits at 14-8 overall and 5-4 in the conference and hosts Kansas in this season’s first edition of the Sunflower Showdown.

